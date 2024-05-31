Trial riders get together for the summer series near Clitheroe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inch Perfect Trials, based on their Forest of Bowland 100 acre site at Whitewell, Nr Clitheroe, hosted the first round of their IPT Summer Series on Wednesday 29th May.

The IPT series is a Family Friendly Trials event series suitable for all age comers and the first of 4 to be held over the 2024 summer months. The unseasonable weather did not deter over 70 riders from as far away as Richmond, Sheffield and Stafford attending the event, with skill level sections for Beginners, Clubman and Expert riders laid out in the purpose-built Forest Tail on the IPT 100 acre site.

A conducted course was also available for the 7 attending 4 – 10yrs age group! Winners and Runners Up of the different categories were celebrated on the evening with podium presentations presented by Matthew Alpe, Inch Perfect Trials owner, with all the results being posted online immediately with the EM electric trial bike riders being prominent on the podium!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Alpe said: "Round 1 of the series well exceeded his expectations, thanking riders for coming from near and so far…..and was particularly proud of the EM trialbike owners performing so well."

Inch Perfect Trials are the sole distributors for EM electric motorcycle sales in the UK. Future IPT Summer Series dates are 12 th June, 3 rd July and 4 th September, with allentry and booking details available on the Inch Perfect Trials website.