Trial riders get together for the summer series near Clitheroe
The IPT series is a Family Friendly Trials event series suitable for all age comers and the first of 4 to be held over the 2024 summer months. The unseasonable weather did not deter over 70 riders from as far away as Richmond, Sheffield and Stafford attending the event, with skill level sections for Beginners, Clubman and Expert riders laid out in the purpose-built Forest Tail on the IPT 100 acre site.
A conducted course was also available for the 7 attending 4 – 10yrs age group! Winners and Runners Up of the different categories were celebrated on the evening with podium presentations presented by Matthew Alpe, Inch Perfect Trials owner, with all the results being posted online immediately with the EM electric trial bike riders being prominent on the podium!
Matthew Alpe said: "Round 1 of the series well exceeded his expectations, thanking riders for coming from near and so far…..and was particularly proud of the EM trialbike owners performing so well."
Inch Perfect Trials are the sole distributors for EM electric motorcycle sales in the UK. Future IPT Summer Series dates are 12 th June, 3 rd July and 4 th September, with allentry and booking details available on the Inch Perfect Trials website.
For anyone, both newcomers or experienced; Experience Days for all levels and Pay and Play Days are available all year round at the Whitewell,100 acre Inch Perfect Trials site and are available to view / bookable via the IPT website, www.inchperfecttrials.co.uk