The club recently announced plans to create a £250,000 permanent bubble structure over courts five and six at its Lower Ridge establishment, off Belvedere Road, in Burnley.

At the end of last month, a crowdfunder appeal was launched with the aim of raising a minimum of £10,000 and attracting 100 unique supporters which if achieved would automatically trigger a £20,000 donation from Sport England.

Happily the club smashed its target in a week, but members are keen to continue with their fund-raising drive over the coming month.

Burnley Tennis Club members are hoping for an indoor tennis court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

They are hoping to raise more money, with 36 days of the crowdfunder appeal still left to go.

If all goes according to plan, the indoor facility could be in place by October.

Some outside investment has been secured, while a portion of the money from Burnley Council’s Town to Turf regeneration project will also be made available.

However, the likelihood is that the club – which has been officially recognised by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as a future-focused tennis club reaching out to a range of users with diverse needs – will have to take out a loan to ensure that the dream becomes a reality.

Burnley Tennis Club's vice-president Jo Heywood. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

As well as benefiting members, who will be able to play all-year round, an indoor facility will be of great benefit to the wider community such as schoolchildren.

The clubs runs coaching sessions and delivers sport camps during the school holidays.

The club’s communications officer Craig Salmon said: “On behalf of the committee, I would just like to place on record our thanks and appreciation to everybody who has supported our crowdfunder appeal.

“We have smashed our initial targets of raising £10,000 and attracting 100 unique supporters within a week which is absolutely amazing and puts us in a very strong position going forward to attract further funding and support.

“However, we don't want to stop here. We have a stretch target of at least £25,000 and its a great opportunity to really show how much an indoor facility is wanted.

“Behind the scenes we are writing funding bids and applying for more money, we are also putting together our 2023 calendar of events and activities.

"We have been recognised by the LTA as ‘what a good club looks like’ in terms of our ability to reach out to a range of users with diverse needs.

“The committee knows that we will have to take out a loan from the Lawn Tennis Association but we want this to be as minimal as possible so the more money we raise will help the club in the long run.”

The club has received sponsorship of £1,000 from Jennie Rowland Financial Planning.

If you would like to donate towards the project then please visit the crowdfunder appeal at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/burnley-tennis-club-community-indoor-tennis-dream/backers#start