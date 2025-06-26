Super sprinters snap up county titles

By Janine Nelson
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 13:32 BST

Three talented young sprinters from Pendle Athletic Club have won county titles after competing in the Lancashire Schools Athletics Association Championships.

Phoebe Law (15), Marnie Nelson and Lewis Burt, both 14, train three times a week at Seedhill Athletics Track.

They all scooped championship titles at the event held at Blackpool’ Stanley Park with Phoebe winning the U17 girls 200m, Marnie the U15 girls 300m and Lewis the U15 boys 200m.

In addition, Marnie recorded a championship record of 40.8 seconds in her event, beating the previous record of 42.0 seconds which had been held since 2019.

(Left to right) Phoebe Law, Marnie Nelson & Lewis Burt
(Left to right) Phoebe Law, Marnie Nelson & Lewis Burt

Marnie and Lewis, who both live in Barrowford, achieved the entry standard for the English Schools Championships and have been selected to compete for the Lancashire Schools team at the prestigious event, which takes place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham next month.

Pendle AC sprint coach David Parker said: “Everyone at the club is so proud of them. They train consistently all year round and all of their hard work is paying off. They fully deserve these accolades and we can’t wait to see what they’ll do next.”

Last month the trio also competed at the Lancashire Athletics Association Championships, with Lewis winning three championship titles (200m, 300m and long jump, plus a silver in the 100m).

Phoebe won silvers in the 100m and 200m, whilst Marnie won silver in the 300m and bronze medals in the 100m and 200m.

