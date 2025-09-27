Rotary Golf Day raises £10,000

By David Bleazard
Contributor
Published 27th Sep 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:36 BST
Charity representatives with Clitheroe Rotarians and the Lady Captain of Clitheroe Golf Club.placeholder image
Charity representatives with Clitheroe Rotarians and the Lady Captain of Clitheroe Golf Club.
Local and national charities receive donations.

Back in May, Clitheroe Rotary, organised a Charity Golf Day at Clitheroe Golf Club. Both financially and socially the day was a huge success, raising over £10,000, through the generosity of sponsors, prize donors and the 164 golfers who supported the day.

At Clitheroe Golf Club, cheques were presented, each for £2,540, to representatives of East Lancashire Hospice, North West Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support. The remaining £2540 will remain in the Rotary Club's charity account to be donated during the course of the year to local charities needing support. Thank you to all who took part, donated prizes and sponsorship, see you next year!

Related topics:East Lancashire HospiceRotary ClubMacmillan Cancer Support
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice