Rotary Golf Day raises £10,000

Local and national charities receive donations.

Back in May, Clitheroe Rotary, organised a Charity Golf Day at Clitheroe Golf Club. Both financially and socially the day was a huge success, raising over £10,000, through the generosity of sponsors, prize donors and the 164 golfers who supported the day.

At Clitheroe Golf Club, cheques were presented, each for £2,540, to representatives of East Lancashire Hospice, North West Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support. The remaining £2540 will remain in the Rotary Club's charity account to be donated during the course of the year to local charities needing support. Thank you to all who took part, donated prizes and sponsorship, see you next year!