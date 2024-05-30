Record amount raised for Lancashire Charities at golf day

Clitheroe Rotary raises £9,000 at Charity Golf Day

Clitheroe Rotary hosted its Annual Golf Day at Clitheroe Golf Club. The weather was very kind and 136 competitors participated in a very enjoyable day's golf and, in the process, helped to raise a fantastic £9,000 for charity with the main beneficiaries being East Lancashire Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and North West Air Ambulance. The winning team was entered by Andrew Murray Building Services with the team entered by the Captain of Clitheroe GC, Ian Battersby, winning the runner's up prize on a card play-off. On behalf of the organising committee, Rotarian Geoff Isherwood expressed his thanks to everyone who had contributed to the success of the day, in particular main sponsors GDH Campervans and all the golf clubs, companies and individuals who sponsored tees and provided items for Auction. Clitheroe Rotary was particularly appreciative of the cooperation and support of the committee and staff of Clitheroe Golf Club.