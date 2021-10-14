Title rivals Buick and Murphy go head to head at Haydock

Haydock Park stages competitive flat racing action on Friday afternoon

The action gets underway at 1.15pm and concludes at 5.10pm. The going at the track is currently Soft, Good to Soft in places and there are showers forecast throughout the day.

Oisin Murphy and William Buick are currently fighting out the title race and the penultimate day of the flat season sees them both ride at Haydock looking for more winners.

1.15pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

Hi Meh Darling has been running with consistency in defeat and is respected along with Sherdil and last time out winner Suanni. However, Just A Claim already boasts winning form over course and distance and despite disappointing at Catterick last time out, there is still scope for more improvement.

Selection: Just A Claim

1.45pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (6f)

Sky Blue Pink bids to shed the penalty, whilst both Azure Blue and Mother Shipton look capable of winning a race of this nature. However, preference is for Noteable. He shaped with plenty of promise when second at Chester last time out and William Buick is aboard here.

Selection: Noteable

2.20pm Handicap (6f)

Thaler looks an interesting runner with Ryan Moore aboard whilst course and distance winners Cold Stare and Beyond Equal also warrant a mention. However, the progressive Russco has won his last five runs and it looks like there could be more to come off a mark of 87.

Selection: Russco

2.55pm Novice Stakes (1m)

The Predictor is a player having finished third on debut, but this is all about Mythical Dancer for title chasing rider William Buick. The son of Shamardal scored on debut at Thirsk and whilst it was disappointing he could not back that up under a penalty at Leicester last time out, he is open to more improvement.

Selection: Mythical Dancer

3.30pm Novice Stakes (1m)

King Of York has had plenty of chances, but remains capable of winning a race like this. However, Oisin Murphy partners Magisterial who finished fourth on his debut and with normal improvement expected, he looks capable of going close here.

Selection: Magisterial

4.05pm Handicap (1m)

Ffion is interesting based on her second last time out, whilst Poet’s Lady is respected having scored over course and distance previously and also winning at Beverley on her latest start. However, preference is for Bake. The three-year-old is unbeaten this term and impressed on his latest run when scoring at Doncaster. Kept fresh since, he is taken to defy a new mark of 84 here.

Selection: Bake

4.40pm Nursery Handicap (7f)

El Hibri has been knocking at the door and is of interesting along with Superior Force who was fourth at Redcar on his latest start. However, preference is for Dukedom in the colours of her Majesty The Queen. An eye-catching fifth at Newmarket last time out, he is bred in the purple and looks open to stacks of improvement off a mark of 77.

5.10pm Handicap (2M)

Haveyoumissedme has won two of his last three starts and is respected along with Whitehaven and Socially Shady. However, preference is for Wynford. He has to defy a 4lb rise having scored at Pontefract last time out and he looks open to more improvement. He looks sure to go well in the finale.