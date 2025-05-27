Three fights and three wins for young talents

Wai Khru Thai Boxing talent shines through

Olivia Grywas, Joe Chisnall and Deacon Greenwood who train at Wai Khru Thai Boxing under senior instructor KRU Ian Preston, Gordon Estlick and Jess Faye all took the wins on Saturday 24th May with convincing victories.

Olivia also claimed the WRSA title and belt, only 6 weeks after winning the Sandee intercontinental title in Barnsley.

KRU Ian Preston commented “The talent that Burnley is producing is unreal, we are a small gym and are taking on some of the biggest gyms in the Uk “ He also added “The support we had was off the scale”.

The gym based on Accrington Road Burnley has classes for all age and abilities and also welcomes new students.