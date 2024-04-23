Thailand triumph for year 11 gold medallist
Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School pupil Daniel Calderbank has been crowned World Champion at the WMF World Muay Thai Championship 2024. Competing for the prestigious title, Daniel joined fighters from over 40 countries for the finals in Bangkok, Thailand before knocking out the competition to grab the gold in the youth -60kg weight category.
Taking the win on his 16th birthday, Daniel’s glorious gold at the 19th annual World Muaythai Federation competition was the icing on the cake for sporting superstar, who said:
“I really enjoyed fighting in Thailand and winning such a big competition on my birthday was amazing. I was nervous before the fight; however, once I got in the ring it pretty much disappeared. It was very exciting and it was a memorable birthday.”
Having previously taken the title of European Muay Thai Champion in his age group aged 13 in 2022, the brilliant boxer is no stranger to success and has been rising up the ranks since taking up the popular combat sport seven years ago.
James Johnstone, Principal of Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School said:
“In an extraordinary display of skill, determination, and perseverance, I am thrilled with Daniel's achievement in becoming the Muay Thai World Champion in Thailand.
“Daniel's journey to this pinnacle of success exemplifies the very essence of our school's values – service, teamwork, ambition, and respect. As Principal, I am immensely proud of Daniel's unwavering dedication and commitment to his craft. He has not only showcased exceptional athletic prowess but also served as an inspiring role model to his peers and the wider community.
“His remarkable triumph underscores the importance of passion, discipline, and resilience in the pursuit of one's dreams. Daniel's victory is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and his unwavering determination to overcome challenges.
“As we celebrate Daniel's historic accomplishment, we eagerly anticipate what the future holds for him. His success serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a steadfast belief in oneself.
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Daniel on this incredible achievement and wish him continued success.”
Now back on home ground after shining bright in Bangkok, Daniel’s success and commitment have earned him another accolade as he is set to receive The Mayor of Whitworth’s ‘Young Achiever Of The Year’ Award in May.