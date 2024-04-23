Thailand triumph for year 11 gold medallist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School pupil Daniel Calderbank has been crowned World Champion at the WMF World Muay Thai Championship 2024. Competing for the prestigious title, Daniel joined fighters from over 40 countries for the finals in Bangkok, Thailand before knocking out the competition to grab the gold in the youth -60kg weight category.

Taking the win on his 16th birthday, Daniel’s glorious gold at the 19th annual World Muaythai Federation competition was the icing on the cake for sporting superstar, who said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I really enjoyed fighting in Thailand and winning such a big competition on my birthday was amazing. I was nervous before the fight; however, once I got in the ring it pretty much disappeared. It was very exciting and it was a memorable birthday.”

Daniel at the WMF World Muay Thai Championship 2024

Having previously taken the title of European Muay Thai Champion in his age group aged 13 in 2022, the brilliant boxer is no stranger to success and has been rising up the ranks since taking up the popular combat sport seven years ago.

James Johnstone, Principal of Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School said:

“In an extraordinary display of skill, determination, and perseverance, I am thrilled with Daniel's achievement in becoming the Muay Thai World Champion in Thailand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Daniel's journey to this pinnacle of success exemplifies the very essence of our school's values – service, teamwork, ambition, and respect. As Principal, I am immensely proud of Daniel's unwavering dedication and commitment to his craft. He has not only showcased exceptional athletic prowess but also served as an inspiring role model to his peers and the wider community.

Daniel proudly displaying his gold medal at school

“His remarkable triumph underscores the importance of passion, discipline, and resilience in the pursuit of one's dreams. Daniel's victory is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and his unwavering determination to overcome challenges.

“As we celebrate Daniel's historic accomplishment, we eagerly anticipate what the future holds for him. His success serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a steadfast belief in oneself.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Daniel on this incredible achievement and wish him continued success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad