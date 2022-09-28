Teenage Burnley netball star selected to play for England Men's team in tour Down Under
A Burnley teenager, who is one of the UK's most promising sporting talents, has been selected to play with the England Mens' netball squad for its up coming tour in Australia and New Zealand.
And, at just 16, James Firminger is the youngest member of the team.
James took his first steps towards stardom in August last year following a jaw-dropping display at the 2021 National Men's and Mixed Netball Tournament where he was voted Player of the Tournament.
And his ultimate dream is to make it to the Olympics in 2032 if netball becomes accepted as an Olympic sport.
James, who plays for Manchester Spartans and the country's first male netball team, The Thorns, was also recently named as a beneficiary from the Ribble Valley based charity Dan's Trust which awarded him £1,000.
Dan's Trust was founded by Peter and Shelagh Bagshaw of Clitheroe, together with their sons Ian and Gary in 2012.
The charity was established after the death of their son and brother, Dan, who was just 27 when he died on the finish line of an ITU Olympic distance triathlon in Hong Kong after suffering from a sudden and unexplained arrhythmia.
Dan was a cycling enthusiast and extremely talented and athletic young lawyer.
Ian said: “With the 10th Anniversary of Dan’s sudden passing upon us, we are honoured to be able to continue his legacy by supporting extremely talented teens, like James, in East Lancashire."
The donation means James will be able to attend more games and training camps without relying on his parents, Bernardine and Andy Layfield.