At just 16, James Firminger plays netball for England and Manchester based Spartans. The England mens’ team have been invited to New Zealand in October for a two week international tournament.
But as there is no funding the players have to stump up around £3,500 each!
A friend suggested to James' mum Bernardine that the problem would be solved if seven local businesses came up with £500 sponsorship. Kicking off the search for the ‘Magnificent Seven’ one generous company has already donated £500.
James took his first steps towards stardom in August last year following a jaw-dropping display at the 2021 National Men's and Mixed Netball Tournament where he was voted Player of the Tournament.
Anyone who would like to help is asked to email Bernardine at [email protected]