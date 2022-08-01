Search to find 'Magnificent Seven' firms willing to sponsor Burnley's teenage netball ace for New Zealand tour

The search is on to find seven businesses who are willing to sponsor a Burnley teenager who is one of the UK's most promising sporting talents.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:24 pm

At just 16, James Firminger plays netball for England and Manchester based Spartans. The England mens’ team have been invited to New Zealand in October for a two week international tournament.

But as there is no funding the players have to stump up around £3,500 each!

Netballing ace James Firminger is appealing for sponsorship for a a tour of New Zealand with the the England Mens' team

A friend suggested to James' mum Bernardine that the problem would be solved if seven local businesses came up with £500 sponsorship. Kicking off the search for the ‘Magnificent Seven’ one generous company has already donated £500.

James took his first steps towards stardom in August last year following a jaw-dropping display at the 2021 National Men's and Mixed Netball Tournament where he was voted Player of the Tournament.

Anyone who would like to help is asked to email Bernardine at [email protected]

