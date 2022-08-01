But as there is no funding the players have to stump up around £3,500 each!

Netballing ace James Firminger is appealing for sponsorship for a a tour of New Zealand with the the England Mens' team

A friend suggested to James' mum Bernardine that the problem would be solved if seven local businesses came up with £500 sponsorship. Kicking off the search for the ‘Magnificent Seven’ one generous company has already donated £500.

James took his first steps towards stardom in August last year following a jaw-dropping display at the 2021 National Men's and Mixed Netball Tournament where he was voted Player of the Tournament.