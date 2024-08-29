Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley table tennis ace Fliss Pickard has won a bronze medal for ParalympicsGB on day one of the Paris Games.

The 30-year-old claimed a medal at her first Paralympics in the class 14 doubles partnering Bly Twomey from Brighton, who is one of the GB team's youngest members at 14.

Pickard and Twomey won their quarter-final against Norway 3-0 on the opening morning, then lost out 3-2 to the Chinese pair of Huang Wenjuan and Jin Yucheng 3-1 in the semis, having won the first of the four games.

It meant GB shared bronze with Norway, who lost the other semi to Germany. The gold medal match takes place on Friday.

Fliss Pickard of Burnley won a table tennis bronze medal with doubles partner Bly Twomey at the Paralympics in Paris Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Pickard, who has cerebral palsy, missed out on qualification for the last two Paralympics but she has an enviable collection of medals in the sport.

In the World Championships, Pickard followed her bronze in 2018 by winning gold four years later alongside Grace Williams in the doubles, also partnering Billy Shilton to bronze in the mixed doubles.

Since then, two more bronze medals have followed at the European Para Championships in both the singles and doubles (with Williams).

Fliss took up the sport at the age of 14 and made her international debut in 2011. She represented England at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, just missing out on a medal last time in Birmingham.

She will also compete in the class 6 singles in Paris. This event starts on Sunday, building up to the medal matches on Saturday, September 6.

Colne para-rower Gregg Stevenson is also competing at his first Paralympics and begins his bid in the mixed double sculls this Friday alongside Lauren Rowles, a two-time gold medallist.

Rowles contacted Stevenson in 2022 about a partnership for Paris and they have certainly proved a winning team. The duo have been crowned European and World champions in an undefeated season in the PR2 category.

Gregg says this will be his first and last Paralympiics – he turns 40 in September.

The former Royal Engineer Commando lost both legs to an explosive device while serving in Afghanistan 15 years ago.

Gregg took up the sport three years later and has been with GB Rowing since 2018. He works as a physical training instructor and mental health practitioner in Preston.