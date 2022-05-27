Haydock Park stages Friday night racing action

Haydock Park racecourse

The going is Good - and checking out the best odds at SBK Sportsbook.

10 runners are declared for the extended one-mile, three-furlong Novice Stakes, at 6.55pm in what looks like a competitive contest.

Hello Jumeirah finished fifth in the Cheshire Oaks, under tricky conditions, but was an impressive winner on her debut at Kempton and the Golden Horn filly is taken to get back to winning ways in calmer waters, for a yard in flying form.

Nicholas George finished strongly to win over one and a quarter miles at Redcar and the extra trip on offer here will suit. There will be little doubt over Our Jester’s stamina, having done well in the National Hunt Flat sphere, and experience may come to the fore with this six-year-old gelding, provided he can get a better start on his second attempt leaving the stalls.

At 7.25pm is the seven-furong Novice Stakes, with nine two-year-olds lining up for another competitive race on paper. Oh Sweet Tabu and Thunder Cat benefit from an attempt over six furlongs, and both were slowly away that time, with the latter‘s performance - although behind today’s rival - the more eye-catching, staying on well at the business end and looking as though he could reverse the form over this extra furlong.

With plenty of impressive names among the family of debutants, Sea The Stars colt, One World, just about gets the nod with John and Thady Gosden doing well with their juveniles so far this season. With the likes of Australia, Highland Reel, and No Nay Never among the sires to this small but classily-bred two-year-olds - the market will likely provide the most informative clues as to which of the nine win this.

Lil Guff looks a leading player in the 7.55pm. A winner over course and distance last time out, she has been raised 4lb for that event and she is taken to go close under James Doyle for team Kubler. However, Dreams Of Thunder makes appeal here. The three-year-old scored at Nottingham earlier this month and has to defy a 5lb in the weights in this event. The daughter of Night Of Thunder remains open to more improvement and is taken to go close here.

Haydock Tips

6.25pm - Study The Stars

6.55pm - Hello Jumeirah

7.25pm - One World

7.55pm - Dreams Of Thunder

8.25pm - Canzone