Haydock Park all set for midweek action

The action at the Merseyside venue gets underway at 1.10pm and concludes at 4.40pm. The going is Good to Soft and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook AppOne of the highlights on the card is the Fillies’ Handicap at 4.05pm. £15,000 is up for grabs and four runners do battle. They are headed by Rishes Baar who scored on debut at Haydock in September, but has struggled to land a blow since. Fourth in a G3 at Newmarket in October, she has finished down the field in two starts so far this year, including when seventh behind subsequent 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet in the Nell Gwyn at Newmarket. Professional Widow needs to step up on the pick of her form, having finished second at Sandown in May, whilst Moon Island scored at Kempton on the All-Weather in October, but was last of five at Ascot in May.

However, preference is for Reel Rosie. A winner of two of her four starts, she impressed when powering to a ready success at Newmarket in May. She has gone up 9lb for that victory, but there still looks to be plenty more improvement and she looks tough to beat.

The final race on the card is also interesting with four runners in the £15,000 event at 4.40pm. Pride Of America has won two of his three starts since making the switch to Amy Murphy, which included a smooth five and a half-length win at Chester in May. He therefore commands plenty of respect despite a 9lb rise. Vanity Affair has won his only start on turf, but needs to build on a fourth-placed effort at Chelmsford on his return.

Gifted Ruler was well-beaten on his return in a competitive handicap at York, whilst the field is completed by Strawberri who was very disappointing on her return at Ascot in May, but could still be capable of more progression.

William Buick and Charlie Appleby team up with Changing Colours in the Novice Stakes at 2.20pm. He looks tough to beat based on his runner-up effort on debut Yarmouth when only beaten by a neck. Of the newcomers, Ancestral Land cost 140,000gns and makes appeal on paper, as does Captain Winters who is closely related to Stakes scorers Cape Byron, Ostilio. Third Realm and Ajman Princess. Revision, a £60,000 buy is another interesting runner.

Buick and Appleby also team up in the Novice Stakes at 2.55pm with Courageous Knight. The son of Dubawi was fourth on debut at Nottingham in May, but shaped with promise and is one to note, along with newcomer One World who is a son of Sea The Stars.

Haydock Selections

1.10pm Sameem

1.45pm Time Lock

2.20pm Changing Colours

2.55pm Courageous Knight

3.30pm Queen Aminatu

4.05pm Reel Rosie