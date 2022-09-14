Hammer record holder Sophie Hitchon is a hall of famer

The 31-year-old is the British record-holder for the hammer with a throw of 74.54 metres.

It’s a mark which she set when winning the Olympic bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games – which was Great Britain's first ever Olympic medal in the event.

She also reached the hammer final at the 2012 London Olympics, and is the 2010 World junior champion, the 2013 European Under-23s champion and the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

Sophie Hitchon won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Wellfield Church Primary School and Ivy Bank Business and Enterprise College pupil retired from the sport last year. Hitchon is one of nine other athletes to be nominated, including Dean Macey, John Ridgeon and Steve Smith.

A statement said: “England Athletics is delighted to announce this year’s inductees into its prestigious Hall of Fame for 2022.

“The Hall of Fame recognises and honours greats of the sport who have contributed significantly to athletics. This year’s Hall of Fame evening at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole (NEC) on Saturday 15 October, will also see us looking back on an incredible 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where Team England’s track, field, and marathon athletes and para-athletes won 34 medals.”

Chris Jones, CEO of England Athletics, said: “The Hall of Fame evening is a stand-out date in the calendar. It enables us to celebrate all that is great about our sport, from our outstanding National Volunteer Award Winners through to our inspirational Hall of Fame inductees for 2022. This year is even more exciting as it gives us an opportunity to recognise the achievements of our incredible Team England athletes who helped make the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer such a spectacular success.