​Forest too strong for Didsbury

The visitors started off well, covering a lot of ground on the field with some good passing play. They opened with the first goal when Thea Cormack held the ball up in midfield, finding Liv Bythell who passed out wide to Hannah Metcalf, her accurate cross found Lisa Crewe in front of goal.

The goalkeeper ran towards her, but with a split second decision she slipped it into the left corner of goal, putting Forest a goal ahead at the end of the first quarter.

A cross from the left by Hayley Bains then found Cormack travelling across the top of the Dee.

Forest on the attack against Didsbury

The goalkeeper came out and went to ground, Cormack lifted the ball over her, but unfortunately she made a great reaction save, denying Cormack the chance on the scoresheet.

Some good stick skill buy a Didsbury forward almost found a way through the back line but goalkeeper Freya Bennett did a diving save.

The forwards continued to press and quick stick work in and around the Dee by Steph Bedford, Freya, Bythell, and Cormack tied Didsbury in knots and helped gain a penalty flick after Ali Gee sent the ball in to Bythell who had been blocked from taking the shot.

Lisa Crewe stepped up to take and gave the goalkeeper no chance with a strong flick into the back netting giving Forest a 2-0 lead.

Pendle Forest enjoyed a terrific 3-0 win over Didsbury (photo: Ian Bythell)

With full confidence, Forest were moving forwards, Cathy Kilgallen showed some great pivotal play, laying off the ball accurately outsmarting the Didsbury midfield.

Metcalf continued to put in the runs down the ring cutting in and forcing more penalty corners. Crewe then seized an opportunity with an aerial ball down the line to Freya Bythell, who won a penalty corner.

The ball was slipped into the right post and Bedford connected well, but was denied by the stick of the left-handed keeper just by the post.

The second team lost 6-1 away at Penrith and the third teams game was cancelled due to snow on the pitch.

Match action from Pendle Forest's game against Didsbury

