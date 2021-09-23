Dream looks to weave his way to glory at Haydock Park

Haydock Park stages the first of two consecutive days of racing action on Friday afternoon with a seven-race card

The afternoon meeting gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 4.20pm. The ground at the track is currently Good to Firm with showers forecast throughout the meeting.

The afternoon meeting gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 4.20pm. The ground at the track is currently Good to Firm with showers forecast throughout the meeting.

1.00pm Apprentice Handicap (1m 2f)

Tele Red runs in the colours of Sir Alex Ferguson, but needs to take a step forward, whilst Bascule caught the eye with a good second-placed effort last time out. However, preference is for Lockerbie. The three-year-old was a narrow third at Ripon on her latest start and a reproduction of that effort could make her hard to beat.

Selection: Lockerbie

1.30pm Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (6f)

Kimngrace was only narrowly denied at Lingfield last time out and is deeply respected. Eesha Meesh shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut at Kempton, whilst of the newcomers 25,000gns purchase Rousay is entitled to be towards the top of the shortlist given she is related to a number of winners.

Selection: Kimngrace

2.00pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

The Richard Hannon-trained Captain’s Bar continues to progress with every start and shaped with promise in a competitive event at Ascot last time out. However, Buckshaw Village took another step forward when second at York on his latest start and he is taken to shed the maiden tag at the fourth time of asking.

Selection: Buckshaw Village

2.30pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

The unexposed Reversion is a fascinating runner having scored last time out, whilst Devious Angel and Korker are both likely players. However, Instinctive Move is taken to defy top-weight. Second at chester last time out, the son of Showcasing is open to plenty more improvement.

Selection: Instinctive Move

3.10pm Handicap (1m 6f)

Stargazer is the class angle in the field and does boast course and distance winning form. However, Dreamweaver looks a leading player. The five-year-old scored in good style at Haydock last time out and despite a 3lb rise, he remains open to more improvement.

Selection: Dreamweaver

3.45pm Handicap (1m 6f)

Moliwood and Geremia have both won their last two starts and are respected along with the top-weight Solent Gatway. Her Majesty The Queen is represented by Tynwald who disappointed at Haydock last time out but remains unexposed. However, preference is for Godolphin’s Bandinelli. The son of Dubawi was a narrow winner at Newmarket last time out and looks sure to be suited by this step up in trip.

Selection: Bandinelli

4.20pm Handicap (1m)

Noble Patron has won his last two starts and is respected, along with Piece Of History. He carries top-weight and shaped with promise when third at Ascot earlier this month. However, Sibaaq impressed at Beverley in August, before disappointing at Redcar in August. It looks too early to be writing him off and he looks primed to go well in the finale.