Burnley Tennis Club’s care within the community is recognised nationally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Burnley Tennis Club will be hoping it’s going to be game, set and match in its quest to become a national award winner.

The Lower Ridge establishment has been nominated as a finalist for the National Connecting Communities Award.

The club won their respective regional award and were presented with their prize at the Lexus Ilkley Trophy Tennis Tournament, in Yorkshire, last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grasscourt event, arguably staged in one of the most idyllic settings on the ATP Challenger and ITF women Tours, is one of a number of tournaments staged in the UK ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Burnley Tennis Club were presented with their award alongside other regional winners at the Ilkley Lexus Ilkley Trophy Tennis Tournament (photo: Jack Gray Photography/LTA)

This year’s men’s event saw former world No.7 David Goffin defeat Harry Mayout in the final, while in the women’s competition, Rebecca Marino overcame Jessika Ponchet to claim the trophy.

As a regional winner, Burnley were automatically put forward for the national stage of the process against other regional winners from England and Scotland.

Having considered all the nominations, the judges decided that Burnley was worthy of a place in the top three in the country with the overall winner set to be announced next month in a prestigious ceremony at the National Tennis Centre, in Roehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club secretary Jez Palmer said: “In essence, our recognition is for our extensive community outreach.

"Our initiatives include non-tennis-related activities aimed at attracting people to the club and getting them on the court.

"This includes HAF holiday hunger provision, a community gardening group, cooking and wellbeing sessions, employability assistance, free tennis for children and adults over the summer, and managing the LTA parks program.