Burnley teenager qualifies for Horse of the Year Show

Burnley girl Gabriella Douglas (15) has qualified for two prestigious British showjumping events.

Gabriella will compete in the Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship 2025 at The Horse of the Year Show, which will be held in October at NEC Birmingham, and The Royal International Horse Show 2025 in the BS Winter Grade JC Championship held at Hickstead in July.

Trained by Dawn Richards, this is a huge achievement for Gabriella to have gained both these prestigious qualifications, when competing against the whole of the UK against the top pony riders.