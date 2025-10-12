Burnley Rugby RUFC U15s v Blackburn U15s

running the ball

Home game in foggy conditions.

Match report Sunday 12th October 2025

Burnley U15s vs Blackburn U15s

U15s Team: Alfie, Archie M, Ben, Callum, Connor, Fletcher, George, Joe, Josh, Kaiden, Leighton, Lucas, Luke, Matthew, Seb, Taylor, Ted

Result: Burnley 45 (H) Blackburn 5 (A)

The fog hung over Holden Road setting the scene for a local derby friendly between Burnley and Blackburn and adding an extra challenging for spectators, photographers and reporter!

Burnley started strong with the full team engaged and committed which set the tone for the match. We were quickly rewarded as the first try was secured from Luke catching a kicked ball and setting off a passing play through Joe to Taylor who made it across the line, with Seb scoring the conversion 7:0

It was clear the training focus on Wednesday had taken effect with strong tackles across the board and a defensive line that showed no hesitation in meeting the opponents making for a physical game.

A second quality piece of play saw Joe make massive ground before handing off to Taylor to make his second try which Joe deftly converted. 14:0

Burnley worked hard when out of possession and after some strong defending Kaiden got hold of the ball and made a spectacular run putting it between the posts, Seb stepped up for the kick, taking Burnley ahead 21:0

Moments later and a phenomenal piece of kicking play from Leighton who controlled and propelled a loose ball down the pitch and across the line where he pounced to score a fantastic try. Joe hit the post, which I think deserves bonus points. 26:0

Despite a push towards the Blackburn try line the visitors were denied through unrelenting defence and the first half completed.

Burnley were back in control of the ball from kick-off and moving it well through the field to keep control - the referee also shared a reminder on control with the Burnley coach

Burnley’s scrum drove with a whole lot of power today which was rewarded in a feed out to Joe who delivered a dodging run through the opposition to add another 5 points. 31:0.

Strong physical play continue from both sides and Blackburn eventually found a path through to put a try on the board for the visitors 31:5

Burnley never relented and a superb piece of passing play fed the ball across the pitch to Matty who was unstoppable down the wing and ultimately set the ball down nicely between the post for Joe to step up and secure the conversion. 38:5.

The final points were added to Burnley’s tally with a try to Archie M which Joe converted to make it final score 45:5.

Match Reporter - Ruth Corcoran-Henry