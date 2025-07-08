Burnley Junior Rugby Are Back Training

One Club - One Family

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Juniors Are Back

Burnley RUFC U15s, U16s & U18s are back at pre season training trying something different this year.

With school trips, lads at cricket and other summer activities the first few sessions will have joint activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrum Practice

Focusing on specifics in rugby , whilst still enjoying mini games, by working together it give high numbers so competitive skills can be developed.

Wednesday just gone 50 lads and 8 coaches got together.

What was also nice was Archie Hamer, Burnley junior for last 10 years, Lancashire & North of England U18 scrum half, returned to help all the scrum halfs and pass on his knowledge.

Any new players who maybe interested feel free to ask for more information or come along to practice on a Wednesday evening, presently taking place at the Prairie Sports Village.

Present Junior Rugby Teams back training -

U10s - Wednesday 6.30pm - 7.30pm.

U11s - Wednesday 6pm - 7pm.

U12s Boys - Wednesday 6pm - 7pm.

U13s Boys - Thursday 6pm - 7.30pm

U12s Girls - Wednesday 7pm - 8pm

U14s Girls - Wednesday 7pm - 8pm

U16s Girls - Wednesday 7pm - 8pm

U18s Girls - Wednesday 7pm - 8pm

U15s, U16s & U18s - Wednesday 6.30pm

All other teams Training times will be announced shortly, however any child age between 6 - 17 more than welcome to come and play for Burnley RUFC.