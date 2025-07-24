Burnley boxing prodigy heading to San Francisco unbeaten and unstoppable
At just two years into her amateur career, Layla boasts a flawless record of 11 wins from 11 contests, a feat that has already turned heads across the UK boxing circuit. Representing Love Amateur Boxing Club, Layla has quickly become one of the most exciting rising stars in British amateur boxing — and her next stop is San Francisco, where she’ll represent both club and region against one of the United States’ top female prospects.
In her meteoric rise, Layla has already captured two prestigious Box Cup titles and a coveted National Development Championship, cementing her status as one of the brightest young talents in the sport.
With international recognition now on the horizon, sponsorship opportunities are wide open for businesses, local brands, and individual backers looking to support Layla’s journey to the top. As she steps onto the global stage.
Anyone wishing to sponsor or support Layla Khan can get in touch via Shiraz Khan 07784089307