Another milestone for the "Burnley Express" James Anderson
James Anderson has hit another remarkable milestone in his cricketing career.
The England legend has claimed his 1,000th First Class wicket, as he saw off Kent's Heino Kuhn for Lancashire in the County Championship.
Kuhn was caught behind - Anderson's fifth victim, with his first four all caught in the slips, with his figures at that stage 5-3 off seven overs!
Anderson made his first-class debut in 2002, has now taken five or more wickets in a First Class innings on 51 occasions.
The "Burnley Express" is England's most capped Test player, claiming the most Test wickets for his country - indeed he is the only fast bowler in history to have 600 or more Test wickets to his name, and is the fourth highest wicket-taker overall.