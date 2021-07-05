Another milestone for the "Burnley Express" James Anderson

James Anderson

The England legend has claimed his 1,000th First Class wicket, as he saw off Kent's Heino Kuhn for Lancashire in the County Championship.

Kuhn was caught behind - Anderson's fifth victim, with his first four all caught in the slips, with his figures at that stage 5-3 off seven overs!

Anderson made his first-class debut in 2002, has now taken five or more wickets in a First Class innings on 51 occasions.