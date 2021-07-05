Another milestone for the "Burnley Express" James Anderson

James Anderson has hit another remarkable milestone in his cricketing career.

By Chris Boden
Monday, 5th July 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 3:20 pm
The England legend has claimed his 1,000th First Class wicket, as he saw off Kent's Heino Kuhn for Lancashire in the County Championship.

Kuhn was caught behind - Anderson's fifth victim, with his first four all caught in the slips, with his figures at that stage 5-3 off seven overs!

Anderson made his first-class debut in 2002, has now taken five or more wickets in a First Class innings on 51 occasions.

The "Burnley Express" is England's most capped Test player, claiming the most Test wickets for his country - indeed he is the only fast bowler in history to have 600 or more Test wickets to his name, and is the fourth highest wicket-taker overall.

James AndersonEnglandKent