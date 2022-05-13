Aintree set for twilight racing action

Aintree racecourse

The going at the track is currently Good and watering is taking place to maintain the ground. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds at the SBK SportsbookThe feature race of the evening is the three-mile Handicap Chase at 7.35pm which boasts a prize fund of £22,500. The contest include course and distance scorer Empire De Maulde who looked in need of the experience when last of six in March after a slight layoff.

Wandrin Star was second at Ascot in March and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close, whilst Indy Five impressed when scoring at Newbury in March, but was below par when pulled-up behind Bermeo back at the track last month. Get Out The Gate was successful at Perth in July last year, but has struggled so far this term.

Tile Tapper was a smart winner at Chepstow in February over a shorter trip on heavy ground, but does look interesting in this contest. However, preference is for Sail Away. He is yet to win in five starts over fences and has undergone wind surgery since finishing second at Leicester in January. He remains open to more improvement and is respected here.

The £18,500 Handicap Hurdle at 7.00pm is another interesting event. Alqamar excels at his beloved Cartmel, but is one to note having shaped with promise when sixth in the Scottish Champion Hurdle last time out. Dorking Boy impressed when powering to glory at Kempton in April and is another to consider having gone up 7lb for that win. There is clearly more to come over hurdles given his smart back catalogue of form.

Another interesting contender is Paddys Motorbike. Second at Kempton in March, he went on to fill fifth at Aintree in April in a competitive Graded event and is one to note given his smart form. However, Big Bad Bear has progressed with every run this term and comes into the race seeking a hat-trick bid having won at Newcastle and Perth respectively. He is deeply respected and gets the vote.

Elsewhere, the Handicap Chase at 5.50pm over two and a half-miles has a prize fund of £13,900 and includes Shang Tang who won in good style at Newton Abbot in September and has been off the track since. Joint top-weights Gaelik Coast and Espoir De Teillee both have smart form in their back catalogue and command respect along with Corran Cross who won at Haydock in April and Dublin Four who was successful at Chepstow on his latest outing and is open to mpre progress having been raised 7lb for that win.

