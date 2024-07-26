Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC and Discovery share the rights for the Olympics.

Not all of the Paris 2024 games will be viewable on terrestrial TV in the UK.

But subscribers to Discovery+ will be able to follow the action live on Eurosport.

The Olympic games are about to begin but British viewers won’t be able to follow it all live on terrestrial TV. BBC will show plenty of the action throughout Paris 2024 across its channels and on iPlayer, but unlike earlier competitions they will not carry every minute live.

Television rights for the Olympics were sold to Discovery, to be shown on its Eurosport channels, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 games. The agreement is still in place for the event in Paris.

It means that if you want to be secure in knowing you can watch a specific event live, especially if it is not a headline-grabber like track and field, you need to have access to Eurosport. But if you don’t want to have to scramble around trying to add channels to your Sky, Virgin or cable package, there is always Discovery+.

The streaming service launched in the UK nearly four years ago, but it is not quite the household name in the same way that Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime are. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the Olympic Games on Discovery+?

You need to be subscribed to either the standard or premium tiers of the streaming service in order to watch the Olympic games this summer. The higher tier also comes with access to TNT Sports, which could be a boon to fans of Premier League football with the season a few weeks away.

Olympic torch. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What devices support Discovery+?

If you are thinking of signing up to the service to watch the Olympics action, it is worth double checking that it is compatible with the TV or device you plan to use it on. Here’s the full list of devices Discovery+ is available on:

Phone or tablet

Android: Most Android phones and tablets (with Android OS 5 and newer) This includes LG Stylo (4, 5, 6), Motorola Moto (E, E5, E6, G, G6, G7, Z2, Z3, Z4), Pixel (2/XL, 3/XL, 4/XL, 5), Samsung Galaxy (A20, A21, A50, A51, A71, J2, J3, J7, S7, S8/+, S9/+, S10/+, S20, S21), Samsung Galaxy Tab (A7, E, S4, S5, S6, S7), and Samsung Note (8, 9, 10/+, 20).

Apple: Apple iPhones and iPads (with iOS 14 or later). This includes iPad 3rd generation and newer, and iPhone 6 and newer.

Computer

For the best streaming experience, use one of these supported browsers:

Chrome version 51 and newer

Firefox version 47 and newer

Safari version 12.1.2 or later

TV devices

Amazon Fire TV with Fire OS 5 and newer. This includes the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick and Smart TVs with Fire TV built in.

Android TV with Android TV OS 5 and newer. This includes AirTV Mini, AirTV Player, Dynalink TV Box, HAT4KDTV, Hisense (Laster TV, H65, H8, H9, H55), MIBOX3, MIBOX4, NVidia Shield, Philips (5000, 6000, 5704 Series)*, Sharp (AQUOS), Skyworth (E20, G2, Q20, S9A, U2, U5, XA8000), Sony (Bravia XR, OLED, LED), Stream TV, TCL Model 3 Series, and TiVo Stream 4K.

Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later. This includes Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.

BT TV boxes. This includes BT TV Box Pro, BT TV Box Mini, and BT YouView Humax G4/G5.

Chromecast. This includes Chromecast 2nd and 3rd generation, Chromecast Audio, Chromecast Ultra, and Chromecast with Google TV.

LG Smart TV with webOS 4 or higher

NOW TV. This include NOW TV 'White' box 2400SK, 'Black box' 4200SK / 4201UK, Smart Box (1st gen) 4500SK, Smart Box (2nd gen) 4631UK, Smart Stick 3801UK

Roku TV devices and streaming players. This includes Roku 1, Roku 2 (2720X, 4210X), Roku 3 (4200X), Roku 4 (4400X), Roku Express (3700X, 3900X, 3930X), Roku Express+ (3710X, 3910X, 3931X), Roku LT (2700X), Roku Premiere (3920X, 4620X), Roku Premiere+ (3921X, 4630X), Roku Streaming Stick (3500X, 3600X), Roku Streaming Stick+ (3810X), Roku SE (2710X), Roku Streambar (9102X), Roku TV (5000X, 6000X, 7000X, 8000X, A000X, C000X, D000X), Roku Ultra (4640X, 4660X, 4670X, 4800X), Roku Ultra LT (4662X)

Samsung TV 2017 models and newer

Sky TV. This includes Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream.

Game consoles

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

How much is Discovery+?

If you aren’t wanting to have TNT Sports channels, Discovery+ is running an Olympic Games special on its standard package . New and returning subscribers can sign up to the monthly plan and pay just £3.99/month until the end of 2024 - after that it will return to the usual £6.99/ month.

The premium tier however will set you back £30.99 per month. But remember that does include TNT Sports and all the live coverage available on those channels.