New 3g pitch one step closer for Great Harwood Rovers as they gain support from Lancashire Bombers

Great Harwood Rovers have launched an ambitious bid to develop their site and add a new 3G pitch to their provision, extending their capacity and allowing more people to use their facilities, in all weathers.

This includes increasing their inclusivity by extending an invitation to partner sports clubs to use and train on their facilities, bringing new sports provision to Great Harwood and the surrounding areas.

Lancashire Bombers are an American flag football team based in Oswaldtwistle, sponsored by Accrington business Langtec, based in Altham. American flag football is a non-contact version of American football where the players wear flags on their hips, and tackles are made by pulling off these flags. It is a faster-paced and accessible form of the sport that's gaining popularity in the UK and around the world. The game is open to all abilities, genders, and levels of experience, making it an inclusive sport that anyone can play without prior knowledge.

The club are doing extremely well, with two adult teams and a mixed under-17 team who compete all over the country in the BAFA (British American Football Association) League and Cups. A few months ago, nine members travelled to Serbia in the GB squad for an international tournament, and one of their players attends the NFL Academy in Loughborough, where he is educated and trains full-time.

NEW 3G PITCH ONE STEP CLOSER FOR GREAT HARWOOD ROVERS AS THEY PARTNER WITH LANCASHIRE BOMBERS (pictured l-r: Russ Bury, Head Coach of Lancashire Bombers and Sarah Smith, MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden)

Since Flag Football was added to the 2028 Olympics, Lancashire Bombers have seen an exponential growth in demand for this all-inclusive multi-sport. Their members have achieved impressive success, with two under-19 players selected for the full-contact GB squad, with six players from the under-17 and under-15 teams have been chosen for the Northwest GB squad. The under-17s team won all ten games in England, making them the number one seed. They were invited to play against the Scottish National Squad and won the Scottish Winter League title.

The Lancashire Bombers are keen to support the 3G pitch bid for Great Harwood Rovers, and would be delighted to play and train there in all weathers. Russ Bury, Head Coach of Lancashire Bombers recently attended a special meeting at Great Harwood Rovers with Sarah Smith MP to discuss the progress of the £1m bid.

Russ said, "I'm here at a meeting to discuss our support for Great Harwood Rovers. We're guiding an initiative moving forward to promote the sport. And I just want to thank everybody here for the ongoing support - and look forward to the new 3G facility."

Sarah Smith MP added, "It's really inspiring to meet with you today, Russ, and hear about the incredible work and the fast development of the sport. My husband's a big fan of NFL, and it's great to hear now these opportunities through Flag Football for everybody to get involved, particularly for women, people who might have disabilities, and just the general inclusivity. And it wouldn't happen without the support and the sponsors that we have involved. And I'm really excited about the potential of the future and how this partnership can come forward."

Nigel Sutton, Chairman of Great Harwood Rovers said, "We're delighted to have the support of Lancashire Bombers for our bid for a new 3G facility, and it will only widen the inclusivity on offer at our facilities. They are absolutely flying as an organisation, and we would be delighted to be able to help them reach their goals."

Great Harwood Rovers have been a fixture in the local community since 1975. They are an FA Charter Standard Community Club, run solely by local volunteers for children's grassroots football. The club now comprises of 27 teams for girls and boys ranging in age from Under 7s to Under 18s, plus a Mini League for 4 to 6 year olds - with over 350 active participants. You can see their website here: www.ghrfc.com