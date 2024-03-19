Nelson Stock Car Driver in debut win!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The green flag fell on the seventieth season of BriSCA F1 Stock Car Racing on Saturday at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena.
Nelson Star Rob Mitchell is famed for his performances in the BriSCA F2 Stock Cars where he has been a top driver in the sport for the last decade. 2024 sees him move into the world of BriSCA F1 as well though – the formula they call the Big League – and Rob debuted a new self built car at the season opener in Norfolk last Saturday and had the dream start by winning his first race! Rob took the lead on the third lap following a great start from the yellow grade before keeping his cool to hold on from a fast charging Craig Finnikin in the closing stages!
A good night for Rob was completed with a fifth place finish in both the Final and Grand National.
Following his heat victory Rob commented “I can’t believe that! I felt that I was holding on towards the end but had a slow puncture to deal with over the last couple of laps as well! I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me to build this car over the past eighteen months. It has been a hard slog but to win first time out feels good!”