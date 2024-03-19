Nelson Stock Car Driver in debut win!

Nelson Star Rob Mitchell is famed for his performances in the BriSCA F2 Stock Cars where he has been a top driver in the sport for the last decade. 2024 sees him move into the world of BriSCA F1 as well though – the formula they call the Big League – and Rob debuted a new self built car at the season opener in Norfolk last Saturday and had the dream start by winning his first race! Rob took the lead on the third lap following a great start from the yellow grade before keeping his cool to hold on from a fast charging Craig Finnikin in the closing stages!