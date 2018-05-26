Troy targeting National title

Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club’s latest talent has been busy in the prestigious England Boxing Schoolboy Championships.

Cliviger’s North West Champion Troy Richmond unanimously beat Yorkshire champion T. Pedder (Sedburgh ABC) earlier in the year then squared up to Merseyside and Cheshire king D. Harry (Wildcard ABC) in the National quarter-finals, winning unanimously in Littleborough with a devastatingly domineering display.

The 13-year-old then made the journey to the Doncaster Dome for the semi-final against Midlands champion L. Pollock (Bells Green ABC).

The Blessed Trinity year eight pupil didn’t disappoint in a ferocious contest, timing an uppercut to perfection early on as the aggressive Midlander tried to come under the range of the Burnley boxer.

Richmond kept centre of the ring throughout, scoring frequently, and ended the round up.

The second saw Pollock charge forward once again but his aggression was negated by the footwork and counter-punching style of his foe.

The third and final round was a composed affair with Richmond making great use of his straight arm combinations and ring-craft and the verdict was met by tremendous applause as the man-in-the-middle raised the Sandygate boxer’s arm.

The talented teenager now faces South of England champion M. McDonagh (Powerday Hooks ABC) in the National 54kg Class A Schoolboy final at the Grantham Leisure Centre hoping to join the club’s impressive roll of honour of national champions.

Anyone interested in joining Sandygate ABC can find details on the club’s website at www.sandygateabc.com or on their Facebook page.