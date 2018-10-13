Sandygate’s Farnhill cements reputation

Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club’s hottest senior prospect Reece Farnhill represented a North West Select Elite Team in Alphen Aan Den Rijn, Holland last weekend.

The Sabden fighter, 20, was up against the Netherlands’ nationally ranked Remco Hofstede (Boksschool Teus de Kruyf) at 75kg in the Internationaal Boksgala.

From the opening exchanges it was clear this contest was going to be very special with both pugilists on National Talent Camp radars.

The relentless approach from Farnhill and bullish nature of the Dutch counterpart showed as both competed for centre.

Working off the stiff jab, Farnhill ended each round the stronger, as he connected effortlessly in the clinches and worked hard on the inside.

Farnhill earned a unanimous verdict from all the European judges ringside, cementing his reputation.

The two could meet again this weekend as the Burnley boxer returns to the Netherlands in the International AIBA Eindhoven Box Cup with competitors from all around the world.

The North West champion and former English Novice supremo is building towards the CYP Championships.

Anyone interested in joining the Hargreaves Street Boxing Club or sponsoring any of the stable of young boxers can find details at www.sandygateabc.com.