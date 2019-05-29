Nelson CC pay the 'Price' as Colne pro shines in the derby

The runs are flowing for Colne professional James Price so far this season and his contribution has assisted his side’s charge up the Division Two table.

The 27-year-old South African is currently second in the pecking order in the Lancashire League’s second tier for runs scored, just 46 behind Bacup paid man Sachithra Serasinghe’s return of 320.

Price, who featured a couple of times for Nelson three years ago, returned to Seedhill at the weekend and helped the visitors make it six league wins from six.

The former Eastern Province representative finished unbeaten on 76 from just 79 deliveries, which included 11 boundaries, as Colne overhauled their rivals’ 145-6 total.

He put on 97 in an unbroken third wicket partnership with Chris Walton, who fired four fours on his way to 36.

“Pricey has been fantastic for us this season,” said skipper Matthew Walker. “His bowling appears to be more consistent and the runs appear to be flowing when be bats.

“It’s helped that in most games this season we’ve had a decent first wicket partnership, which straightaway puts the opposition on the back foot. This has enabled JP to play his natural game and so far it’s working well for us.”

Russell Bradley top scored with 55 from 72 balls in Nelson’s innings, professional Sanjika Ridma chipped in with 38 and stand-in skipper Caleb Grant hit an unbeaten 22.

However, Andy Hakin, John Lambert and Walton claimed two scalps apiece to slow Nelson’s run rate in a reduced 36-over game.

“It was another pleasing performance on Sunday which was set up by a fantastic opening bowling partnership by professional Price and Andy Hakin. I think we only conceded about 10 runs from the first 10 overs.

“Taking the wickets of Nelson professional Ridma and Russell Bradley when we did was great for us, as both batsmen were set going into the final few overs and this probably reduced the total by circa 20 runs.

“With the run chase we knew we just needed to be patient, Dave [Spokes] and Adam [Proctor] got us off to a decent start and the pro and Chris did the rest.

“Both Chris and the pro looked in total control throughout the run chase, seeing us home with more than five overs spare.”

Colne, who triumphed over their rivals by eight wickets, didn’t see any action the day before when their Worsley Cup second round tie against Littleborough was abandoned due to the rain.

The game will be replayed on June 8th.