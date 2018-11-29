Karl caps his debut season in fine style

A teenage bodybuilder from Sabden has capped his debut season in style after finishing third in the UKDFBA finals.

Karl Lingard, 19, took to the stage at the Bedworth Civic Hall, near Coventry, after 32 weeks of a gruelling diet and intense training regime.

The new kid on the block, a welder at Altham Fabrications, qualified for the National Championships earlier in the year and made the most of his opportunity when landing his first piece of silverware.

Having gone close to securing a spot at the WNBF World Championships in Los Angeles, in a category won by Robert Brown, he said: “Coming third was awesome, especially with it being my first year. I wanted to do better but you’ve got to start somewhere.

“I dug so deep and went to some very dark places, and when I got the result it was emotional to say the least.

“My debut season has been such a journey. Highs, lows, setbacks, injuries and 32 weeks of dieting. I have learnt masses about myself – how strong mentally I am and my ability to fight when times are most tough. I am proud.”

The former Ribblesdale High School pupil, who also studied Sports Science at Burnley College, also took part in the BNBF British finals at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

Karl, who trains out of Absolute Fitness in Clitheroe, finished fourth in a category won by William Chicomb.

After qualifying for the event in Perth, Scotland, just days prior to placing in the NPA Championships, he said: “I did it all off my own back when I was 17. I’d been lifting for a year at that time and people had noticed my physique growing. They suggested competing and that’s what I did.

“I’ve learned so much in my first season.

“I don’t think I’ll need a coach for the next one. I’ll be a lot more polished when I stand on stage again.”

The personal trainer, who set up KRL Coaching in June, plans to step back on stage in 2021 where his regimented nutritional programme will start again.

This time he started with a 1,900 calorie allowance with meals of an egg white omelette, chicken and lettuce, oats with Whey protein, crumpets with jam and rice and fish before dropping to a 900-calorie consumption just weeks before competing.

But Karl knows that it will all be worth it. “Getting to LA is the dream,” he said. “If you win that then you turn pro, which is the long-term goal. It’s a huge commitment, you have to dedicate your life to it, but I’ve got the discipline.

“It’s addictive and being in pristine condition makes you feel elite. Once you get in to a routine it makes everything easier. Afterwards, though, I went straight for a pizza!”

Anybody interested in making a healthy lifestyle change can contact Karl for an online consultation at krlcoaching@gmail.com or via Instagram: @karllingard