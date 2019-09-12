Great start to the season for Burnley RUFC

Burnley Rugby Club opened their Lancashire County RU Leagues ADM First Division season with a comprehensive 71-10 victory at Newton le Willows on Saturday.

The performance will have pleased new coach Mark Walton, but he will know sterner challenges await, beginning on Saturday in a 3 p.m. home game against Ashton under Lyne – all support welcome.

The seconds edged local rival Colne in a 25-20 thriller.

Tomorrow they travel to Preston.

On Sunday the Colts face Trentham at 12-30 p.m., with the ladies at Sale for a 2 p.m. kick-off. All other junior sides are training at the club.