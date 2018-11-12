Former World champion Murray calls time on glittering career

World champion and Olympic medalist Samantha Murray has retired after a glittering career in modern pentathlon.

The Preston-born 29-year-old, who grew up in Clitheroe, claimed Team GB’s 65th and final medal of the London 2012 Olympics, landing silver.

And two years later, in Warsaw, Poland, she was crowned World champion.

The former Brookside Primary School and Bowland High School Grindleton pupil, who also sat her A Levels at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, won 14 international medals in total.

And the former Clitheroe Dolphin and Burnley Bobcat explained why she has decided to call it a day: “I’m 29 now, and I think what used to make me really excited and feel I was the luckiest person ever, now I feel a little bit like it’s a bit of a slog sometimes – not a slog maybe, but I don’t feel the same fire, the same passion that I used to. In sport, you have to live it day in, day out, and it comes first.

“I think I’ve just made the decision now to stop competing and stop that lifestyle, and embrace other parts of who I am, not just my sport. I’m walking away with a real smile and feel quite humble about it. I’ve come in and like so many athletes, I’m walking away with something, a few achievements I’m really proud of.”

Murray is now focusing on a future outside the sport: “I’ll be a qualified PT before Christmas, and that’s something I’d like to get into, because I just want to explore all avenues and develop myself.

“In the new year I’ll be exploring different opportunities and options, and see where life takes me.

“Its always been my aspiration to pursue a career in sports broadcasting and I’m considering an NCTJ course with PA in London.”