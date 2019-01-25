Burnley thump Clitheroe in derby encounter

It was a great weekend for Burnley Rugby Club, with the firsts beating local rivals Clitheroe 49-7.

Adam Spencer and Danny Marshall scored tries, with braces from Liam Canning and James Redford, while Marcus Duxbury weighed in with a hat-trick

Rick Griffiths added two conversions.

Burnley dominated, and at times their handling was outstanding.

Special mention to Ellis Wignall on the 17-year-old’s debut.

The ladies won 56-0 on Merseyside against Liverpool Collegiate.

Their scorers were Katie Hemborough, Lauren McNicholas, Rachel Fort and Sarah Pate.

Meg Farnhill added a brace, with Zhaklina Ivanaov scoring five and adding a conversion.

Pate also kicked two conversions.

Elsewhere, Liam Bythell helped Lancashire Under 16s to a triumph over Cheshire at Burnage, winning 17-10.

Tomorrow, Burnley’s first team are at North Manchester.

The ladies make the long trip to face Workington, while the Under 7-11s are at Rossendale.

The Under 13/14/15/16s are at home to Wharfedale.