Burnley thump Clitheroe in derby encounter

It was a great weekend for Burnley Rugby Club, with the firsts beating local rivals Clitheroe 49-7.
Adam Spencer and Danny Marshall scored tries, with braces from Liam Canning and James Redford, while Marcus Duxbury weighed in with a hat-trick
Rick Griffiths added two conversions.
Burnley dominated, and at times their handling was outstanding.
Special mention to Ellis Wignall on the 17-year-old’s debut.
The ladies won 56-0 on Merseyside against Liverpool Collegiate.
Their scorers were Katie Hemborough, Lauren McNicholas, Rachel Fort and Sarah Pate.
Meg Farnhill added a brace, with Zhaklina Ivanaov scoring five and adding a conversion.
Pate also kicked two conversions.
Elsewhere, Liam Bythell helped Lancashire Under 16s to a triumph over Cheshire at Burnage, winning 17-10.
Tomorrow, Burnley’s first team are at North Manchester.
The ladies make the long trip to face Workington, while the Under 7-11s are at Rossendale.
The Under 13/14/15/16s are at home to Wharfedale.