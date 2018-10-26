Burnley maintain fine run of form at Holden Road

Burnley maintained their recent good form with a hard-fought 33-15 win over North Manchester on Saturday.

Burnley dominated the first half, with Dom Murphy, Luca Angelone and debutant Carlos Ferdizini scoring tries from close range.

Rick Griffiths and James Redford added a conversion apiece.

The locals started the second half well, as Danny Rowlands and James Redford scored, Redford adding both conversions.

Burnley eased off, and the visitors responded with three tries of their own for a final score of 33-15.

Tomorrow, Burnley travel to Bury, kick-offg 3 p.m.

Tonight, the veterans have a home game under the floodlights against Sedgley Park, kick-off 7-30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the second team are at home to Preston, kick-off at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the Under 7/12s are at home to Garstang, and the Under 13/14/15/16s are at Garstang, with kick-off at 11a.m.

The ladies’ team are at home to Littleborough at 2 p.m.