Alex receives a call-up to England Under 20 squad

Former Burnley RUFC junior player Alex Baker has been selected for the full England Under 20 squad after impressing in the European Sevens Championships in Poland this summer.

In September, the 17-year-old helped England Under 18s to the final of the Rugby Europe Championships in Poland, having made her debut at that age group the previous month in the Sevens Home Nations tournament at Swansea University, as she helped the Red Roses beat Scotland in the final.

Alex spent four years at Burnley Rugby Club, where she was selected to play for Lancashire, and subsequently the North of England.

She is now attending Loughborough College for her studies and is part of the College Rugby Academy.

She also plays for the Development squad for Loughborough Lightning, who play in the England Premiership of Women’s Rugby.

Meanwhile, Burnley seconds maintained their position at the top of their league, overpowering Bolton 55-7.

The ladies drew 12-12 with Leigh.

On Saturday, the first XV travel to Duckinfield, and the seconds are at Orrell St James’.

On Sunday, the Under 7s-12s are at home to Wharfedale , with the Under 7s/8s at Crow Wood.

The Under 13s/15s are at Wharfedale.

The Under 14s and Colts are at home to Garstang and Orrell respectively.

The club’s annual carol concert takes place on Sunday , December 15th from 7 p.m., all welcome.

Proceeds go to the Hospice and Pendle Community Orchestra.