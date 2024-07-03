Local cricket star rewarded with contract at prestigious international tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local cricket star Sophia Turner has earned a contract to play at the prestigious ‘The Hundred’ tournament which gets underway later this month, featuring the best players in the UK and from overseas.

Sophia, who is also a Sales Administrator at cricket mad estate agent Pendle Hill Properties, currently plays her cricket for Northern Diamonds, a team representing the North East and Yorkshire.

Currently also registered as a Longridge CC player, Sophia’s career has gone from strength to strength and she will now take part in ‘The Hundred’, an action-packed, unmissable, 100-ball cricket competition featuring world class players and big names from around the world.

Eight city-based teams, created specifically for the event and made up of the best players in the UK and a maximum of four overseas stars, will compete over a five week period starting on Tuesday 23rd July.

Sophia will be part of a Northern Superchargers team, which is based in Leeds. They will get their tournament underway when they face Trent Rockets Women on Friday 26th July at Headingley in Leeds (3pm).

Every match of the tournament can be viewed on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports The Hundred.

Andrew Turner, Managing Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are absolutely delighted but not surprised that Sophia has been selected to take part in The Hundred. She is playing some incredible cricket and fully deserves this fantastic opportunity.

“As Sophia’s Dad it is a real honour to see her taking part in such a prestigious competition, and as a team here at Pendle Hill Properties we will be cheering her on throughout the tournament.”

