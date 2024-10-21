Layla brings Khanage to the nationals!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley teenager wins gold at the National championships

Undefeated teenager Layla Khan made history being the first female from Burnley to win a national title at the National development championships hosted in Kettering.

The North west champion started the weekend dominating her semi final bout against Midlands area champion Cydney White with a unanimous decision which took Khan to the finals on Sunday against Merseyside Champion Ellise Shirley.

The final bout started a cagey affair in round one with Nerves high. As round two started Layla began to take over demonstrating good boxing which overwhelmed her opponent until the final bell giving the Burnley college student a split decision victory and taking her record to 8 wins from 8 bouts.

Layla will be competing in the north west vs midlands event in Bolton on November 2nd where she aims to continue her success. Layla would like to thank her sponsors Harringtons Learning Centre for supporting her on her boxing journey.