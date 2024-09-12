Karate Development Tournament is a Big Hit

Junior members from a local Karate Club produced exceptional medal results during the National Development Championship held on the 1st September 2024.

Sixty six youngsters aged 5 to 20, from clubs in Burnley, Luton, Glasgow and Bristol competed in a range of Kata, Kihon Kumite (1 step fighting) and Kumite (Free Fighting) events.

Members of Springs BEST Karate Club, who were the competition hosts, won a total of 53 medals including 10 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze.

The event took place at Accrington and Rossendale College sports facility, floor mats that were bought through a grant from the Comic Relief Local Communities Fund enabled the club to continue hosting this annual event.

Fourth Dan black belt, Sensei Warren de Vries the instructor at Springs BEST Karate Club said “This was the fifth competition we have been able to host thanks to the continued support from small local business and small contributions to help finance the event. As a development event it gave the kids an opportunity to compete against other clubs, hone their skills and gain confidence. I am very proud of my students; it was great to see them enjoy the event. This has become an annual event enjoyed by all.

The Springs BEST Karate Club is open to new members aged 5+ years with a beginner’s class on Fridays 5.15 – 6.15pm and Improvers and Advanced class on Friday 6:15-8:30pm at the BEST Centre, Bridgewater Close, Hapton, Burnley BB11 5TE. A Self-Defence & Advanced karate class on Tuesdays 7 – 8:15pm also at The Best Centre. To enquire or book call Sensei Warren de Vries on 07739963851 or e-mail [email protected].