Jack's the lad for a big fight in the States

The good news for Paula Dugdale is, her son is planning to take her to the United States to be reunited with her sisters.

The bad news is, he plans to fight bareknuckle while he’s there !

Jack Dugdale hopes beating Reece Murray in Leeds a week on Saturday (October 18) will keep him on course for a clash against the sport’s pound-for-pound No 1, Lorawnt T ‘Smash’ Nelson.

Nelson is based in Denver – where Dugdale’s aunties live.

The 32 year old from Burnley said: “It’s my goal to take my mum out to see her sisters and fight for the world title.

“My mum is from America and I would love to take her over there.

“Mum doesn’t like me bareknuckle boxing – and no parent would.

“I have just always had it in me for some reason to fight.

“I’m doing it as a professional now instead of getting into trouble and that’s how mum sees it as well.

“I have a good lifestyle now. I keep myself healthy and stay out of trouble.”

Dugdale made a name for himself in June when thrashing Frankie Gavin inside a minute.

Gavin was 2007 World Amateur Boxing Champion, challenged for world honours in the pro ring – and was fighting in front of his Birmingham crowd.

Dugdale took only 52 seconds to silence them and is looking forward to doing the same next weekend after signing a deal with top promoters BKB.

Murray will have the support of his home-town crowd for their ‘War of the Roses’ and Dugdale said: “I like going to their backyard. It takes the pressure off.

“I have fought at home and sold tickets and it’s a different feeling, there’s more pressure.

“Being the away fighter suits me. There’s no pressure. I can just go out there and fight.”

Dugdale has traded punches with Murray before – and says the Yorkshireman is in or a shock when they clash in the trigon.

He said: “We sparred earlier this year and he got the better of me – but that was with 16 ounce gloves on in a boxing ring.

“It’s a different story when you take the gloves off.

“That spar will give him some confidence. He did the cleaner, tidier work and would have outpointed me if there had been judges scoring.

“But that was boxing – and I’m not a boxer.”