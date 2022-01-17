"You’ve still got to get the right players" - Sean Dyche on Burnley's search to replace Chris Wood

Sean Dyche

Burnley are desperate for a frontman after Newcastle United triggered a £25m clause in Chris Wood' s contract last week, leaving the Clarets with one fully fit senior forward in Jay Rodriguez.

But while the club have a hefty sum they hadn't expected to add to their transfer war chest, Dyche knows they have to act wisely to bring in the right man to help stave off the drop.

Dyche has often developed players in his tenure at Turf Moor, while Maxwel Cornet has proved an instant hit.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyche said: “The conversations about the finances at the club are an on-going thing.

“It’s a double-edged sword isn’t it? We didn’t want to lose Woody, there are no two ways about it.

“But on the other hand there have been a lot of comments around it that it’s a lot of money for that player etc etc.

“Money doesn’t solve everything, it gives you better options.

“You’ve still got to get the right ones, you’ve still got to get the right players and January is a tough window.

“These are all things that have happened. The reality is it’s done now and we’ve got to move forward.”

So, to bring in an established goal getter at this level, or gamble on one you hope can produce immediately?: “Whether you want to spend all the money or not, you still need the players you think can come in and have an effect.

“There are no guarantees with any player, but you’re hedging your bets, you sign players you hope can perform, come into the team, commit to the cause and do really well.

“We’ve had a really strong one with Maxwel, he’s come in. But even he’s found it hard with the physical side and he’s had a couple of injuries, he hasn’t fully adapted to the game over here.

“But look, my point is it’s not an exact market for us. Even the super powers that I mention many times, clubs that have spent massive amounts of money, are still working hard to get it right.

“Usually, but not always, the bigger fees mean you’re getting a player who is probably a high-level player.

“Smaller fees mean they’re young and you’re developing that player, which is a possibility for us.