Young Burnley goalkeeper returns to Germany

Young Clarets keeper Marc Richter has returned to Germany after 12 months at the club.

By Chris Boden
Friday, 25th June 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated Friday, 25th June 2021, 2:50 pm
Marc Richter

The 21-year-old, who arrived from Augsburg last summer, has joined Würzburger Kickers for an undisclosed fee.

Richter was a regular for the Clarets’ Under 23s last season, and trained with the club's senior keepers, but has joined Würzburger - relegated from Bundesliga 2 to the third tier of German football last season - for senior football.

GermanyBurnley