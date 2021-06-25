Young Burnley goalkeeper returns to Germany
Young Clarets keeper Marc Richter has returned to Germany after 12 months at the club.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 2:49 pm
The 21-year-old, who arrived from Augsburg last summer, has joined Würzburger Kickers for an undisclosed fee.
Richter was a regular for the Clarets’ Under 23s last season, and trained with the club's senior keepers, but has joined Würzburger - relegated from Bundesliga 2 to the third tier of German football last season - for senior football.