Young Burnley forward Dara Costelloe signs new deal

The Limerick-born teenager joined the Clarets prior to the 2020/21 season after leaving League of Ireland side Galway,where he made his first team debut aged 15.

And after two successful campaigns in the Under 23s set-up, Costelloe has extended his time in East Lancashire.

The 19-year-old, who finished top scorer with 12 goals in total for the Under 23s last season, was also on the bench for the last seven games of the Premier League season.

Burnley's Irish midfielder Dara Costelloe warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 21, 2022.

Costelloe can operate as a winger or a striker, and said: "I'm buzzing, I can't wait to get started and see what the season holds.

"Last season went well for me so I want to kick on, see what this season has to offer and hopefully make a name for myself.