"You hope from a supporters' point of view that that money is given to the manager" - Paul Robinson on the sale of Chris Wood

Paul Robinson

The 42-year-old former England international joined the Clarets as a free agent in January 2016, as Burnley wete promoted as Championship winners.

He made three Premier League appearances the following season before retiring.

And looking at the sale of Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle - who triggered his release clause, making him the most expensive over 30 in Premier League history, Robinson said to http://www.betfred.com : “You’ve lost one of your best players and you’ve strengthened an opponent.

"When you look at it, you’ve got Ashley Barnes injured. You’ve got [Matěj] Vydra injured and your only fit striker is [Jay] Rodriguez who’s scored five goals this season but four were against Rochdale.

"From a Burnley point of view there’s not much you can do.

"The release clause was met, but you hope from a supporters' point of view that that money is given to the manager and it’s invested in areas in the squad that need strengthening so they can get out of the mess that they’re in.