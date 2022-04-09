"You can't be more impressed with a player" - Sean Dyche on Burnley's stand-in skipper James Tarkowski

But a look at the match statistics showed just how pivotal the twice-capped England international was to a vital win.

Up against Three Lions forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the former Oldham and Brentford man won all his ground and aerial duels, blocked five shots, made six clearances, and played a big part in helping Charlie Taylor lay on the equaliser for Jay Rodriguez.

It was typical of Tarkowski’s performances, particularly of late, and although there were a couple of errors which led to goals earlier in the season, at Southampton and Leeds, he has been at a high level all season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Richarlison of Everton controls the ball under pressure from James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He is expected to leave in the summer at the end of his contract, but boss Sean Dyche can’t speak highly enough about the way he is standing up to be counted: "You can't be more impressed with a player, because it's difficult for players when their contracts are running down, but he made it 100% clear to me he would be giving his lot, and he has done.

"Simple as that.

"His focus is great, his team play and belief in the team, working with the players around him...fantastic.

"Long may it continue.”

Tarkowski has taken the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Ben Mee, and he has led by example: "It's a funny situation for him (having the armband), but we respect him, he respects us, what the club has been for him and what he's given back, so there was never a doubt with that side of things, about his manner and professionalism.

"But I think he's taken it on hand in glove, 'okay, let's crack on' and he's been very clear-minded all season.

"His performances have shown that.”

Asked whether there is still a possibility he could stay at the club he joined in the Championship in January 2016, Dyche mused: "Who knows?

"Football is a funny business, twists and turns...he knows we're there and would love him to stay at the club.

"I'd be surprised if he didn't have options, but they might not be the right options, so we'll have to wait and see.

"It always helps if you're in the Premier League, trust me, all round, not just for Tarky!”

It looks as though his international hopes are over, three years since his last involvement in an England squad, having made two appearances in 2018 against Italy at Wembley, and then against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium.

He was named in the standby pool of players for the World Cup in Russia, before pulling out to undergo surgery, and it remains a puzzle to Dyche why he hasn’t been involved of late: "You can only pick a certain number in your squad, and it's always a head-scratcher for me he isn't at least around the group, it doesn't mean playing every time, just in the group.