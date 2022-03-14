Wout's got his Burnley Express!

The 29-year-old Netherlands international arrived at the club on deadline day in January from Wolfsburg, and has wanted to add to the scrapbooks he has kept so far in his career.

Through the club’s media department, he asked for cuttings of his signing, and other significant mentions since, such as his debut against Watford, his impressive display against Manchester United, and his first Burnley goal in the 3-0 win at Brighton.

The Burnley Express and a number of national newspapers were only too happy to assist – the sort of request which used to be common in the pre-digital days, but is less prevalent now unfortunately.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Wout Weghorst of Burnley celebrates with the fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on February 23, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It was “always a great deal for me to play in the Premier League and be a number nine, be a striker, with the history of the Premier League.”

And now he will have a permanent record of his time at Turf Moor.

He felt he was in the right place from day one: "I as a player and Burnley as a club are quite similar.

"I did my research and I saw the history over the last few years. Not so long ago they played in Europe here. I am looking forward to being part of the club.