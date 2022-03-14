Wout's got his Burnley Express!
While websites and social media become the norm for where people get their news, old habits die hard with many – including new Clarets striker Wout Weghorst.
The 29-year-old Netherlands international arrived at the club on deadline day in January from Wolfsburg, and has wanted to add to the scrapbooks he has kept so far in his career.
Through the club’s media department, he asked for cuttings of his signing, and other significant mentions since, such as his debut against Watford, his impressive display against Manchester United, and his first Burnley goal in the 3-0 win at Brighton.
The Burnley Express and a number of national newspapers were only too happy to assist – the sort of request which used to be common in the pre-digital days, but is less prevalent now unfortunately.
It was “always a great deal for me to play in the Premier League and be a number nine, be a striker, with the history of the Premier League.”
And now he will have a permanent record of his time at Turf Moor.
He felt he was in the right place from day one: "I as a player and Burnley as a club are quite similar.
"I did my research and I saw the history over the last few years. Not so long ago they played in Europe here. I am looking forward to being part of the club.
"I think for me as a football player but as a human being, I can compare myself to Burnley as a club. The way of thinking, the mindset and the ambitions they have."