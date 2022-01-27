Wout Weghorst would be ideal Chris Wood replacement

Wout Weghorst

But transfer target Wout Weghorst of Wolfsburg would appear to be on another level.

Wood hit double figures in his first four full Premier League seasons with the club, netting 10 in his first two campaigns after a £15m switch from Leeds United, before claiming 14 in 2019-20, and 12 last term.

The only players to also score double figures in four-successive seasons in that time were Harry Kane and Son of Spurs, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Jamie Vardy of Leicester, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette of Arsenal, and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

Wood, of course, struggled for goals this season, with only three before Newcastle triggered a £25m transfer clause a fortnight ago.

And as Burnley look to replace the New Zealand international, they appear to have the ideal man in 6ft 6ins Holland international Weghorst.

In his 10th season in professional football, Weghorst, also 29, has only twice failed to hit double figures, in his debut campaign with FC Emmen in the Eerste Divisie - the second tier in Holland - when hitting eight league goals - and in his first season in the Eredivisie with Heracles Almelo, when again finishing with eight.

In between times, he has notched up 12 in 34 with FC Emmen in 2013-14, 12 in 33 in 2015-16 with Heracles Almelo, 13 in 29 and 18 in 31 in two seasons with AZ Alkmaar, before joining Wolfsburg in 2018.

There, he has 17 in 34, 16 in 32 and 20 in 34 last season, with six in 18 this.

All told, he has 59 Bundesliga goals in 118 appearances.

Indeed, since 2018, only Bayern's Robert Lewandowski has more goals in that time, with 120, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who moved to Germany in 2019, third with 56.

Impressive company to be in...