World Cup was pipe dream for ex-Claret Nick Pope when he was a child

Now he is heading for the second tournament of his career in the form of his life and hoping to play a part in ending England’s quest for another major honour.

The 30-year-old who spent six years at Turf Moor from 2016 before leaving for Newcastle United this summer travelled to Russia four years ago as Gareth Southgate’s No.3.

He won his first England cap against Costa Rica in the summer of 2018 and since gone on to play nine more times, eight of which were while he was still a Claret.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Nick Pope of England and Jordan Pickford of England warm up ahead of the UEFA Nations League group stage match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images)

While Jordan Pickford seemingly remains the man in possession of the No.1 jersey, Pope’s contribution to Newcastle’s surge into the Premier League’s upper reaches has simply enhanced his reputation. It is a scenario he did not envisage as a youngster taking his first steps in the game.

Asked if he had dreamed of going to the World Cup as a child, he replied: “I didn’t think I was that good, to be honest. I thought I was a long way away.

“But I was a massive football fan growing up. It very rarely comes around. I always looked forward to it as a child, as I do now. That is something which will stay with me for life.”

Pope has had to work hard to get where he is currently after his fledgling career suffered a major setback when he was released by Ipswich as a teenager.

He said: “Obviously at 16 when I got released by Ipswich, that was kind of a tearful couple of days. That was, I suppose, a difficult low in my life because I had been there six years and it had become part of my life day to day, week to week, so that was a low point.

“When you are at college and playing, you do not play on pitches and stadiums like St James’ Park, every week, so back then I felt a long, long way from the World Cup.”

Southgate turned to Pope for September’s Nations League clash with Germany at Wembley, a night on which his late error allowed the visitors to snatch a 3-3 draw after England had fought back from 2-0 down to lead.