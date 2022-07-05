The former European champions — who were usurped by Real Madrid — have turned to Burnley’s top scorer after the Leeds United forward reportedly snubbed the Blues as he pushes for a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Cornet scored nine times in the Premier League last term having made the switch from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon. Following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League, it later emerged that the 25-year-old had a £17.5m release clause in his contract.

However, a number of clubs are believed to be monitoring Cornet’s situation. Here are the latest odds from BetVictor, who significantly slashed their odds from 12/1 for Cornet to move to Stamford Bridge.

*Odds correct at time of posting.

1. AFC Bournemouth 25/1 SWANSEA, WALES - APRIL 26: Scott Parker, Manager of AFC Bournemouth applauds fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth at Swansea.com Stadium on April 26, 2022 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

2. Nottingham Forest 25/1 Nottingham Forest's Welsh manager Steve Cooper celebrates as he kisses the Championship Playoff trophy after Nottingham Forest's victory at the end of the English Championship play-off final football match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium in London, on May 29, 2022. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

3. Arsenal 16/1 ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Arsenal manger Mikel Arteta talks to his players during a pre season friendly between Arsenal and Ipswich Town at London Colney on July 02, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

4. Fulham 16/1 WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Marco Silva, Manager of Fulham looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)