Wing wizard Franklin Morning — son of former Padiham FC boss Adam — has been picked up by League Two side Rochdale

The eight-year-old son of former Padiham FC manager Adam Morning has been picked up by League Two side Rochdale.

AFC Wolves' answer to Jack Grealish — who celebrated Manchester City's Premier League title success recently — has gone from strength to strength after scoring a hat-trick on his debut for the grassroots club.

He's already adopted the number 11 shirt, which his dad wore when playing for the likes of Salford City, and is now looking to make a name for himself at Spotland.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheatley Lane Primary School pupil Franklin Morning

"We're really proud of him for grabbing his opportunity after all his endless hours of training he puts in," said the former Storks boss. "His work ethic and attitude to succeed in things for his age is so impressive and amazing to see.

"He makes us burst with pride. He knows with anything in life he has to work hard and his hard work only starts now."

His success story started with a sleep over at best mate Joey Malley's house and the rest, as they say, is history. "His coach, Jordan Malley (Joey's dad), has made a massive contribution to Franklin’s progression and success story," said Adam.