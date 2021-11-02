Win one of three family tickets to see England's Young Lions at Turf Moor!

England Under 21s at Turf Moor

Witness the next exciting crop of England’s young, fearless players in action in Burnley for their UEFA U21 EURO qualifier against the Czech Republic (kick-off 7 p.m.).

It will be the third occasion Burnley has welcomed the Under 21s, after previous fixtures against Portugal in 2014 and Latvia in 1995 - Burnley were due to host the game against Turkey in March 2020 before it was postponed.

Carsley’s side started their qualifying campaign against Kosovo in Milton Keynes in September, winning 2-0, before a 2-2 draw in Slovenia and 1-0 win in Andorra in October.

The Group G schedule continues in Burnley, with England’s first meeting with the Czechs at this age group since a 1-0 away victory in 2015.

In addition to hosting the Under 21s, Turf Moor has a rich history of hosting international fixtures including the Under 20s in 2005 - in a game won with a Richard Chaplow goal, with Gary Cahill also in the side - a rare men’s B international in 2007 against Albania, remembered for the performance of Besart Berisha, which earned a move to Burnley, and senior men’s and women’s matches

In 1927, Jack Hill and goalscorer Louis Page played in a 2-1 defeat to Wales in the Home Championship, and in 2003, Burnley-born Rachel Brown was in goal for the Lionesses against Australia.

To win tickets for next Thursday's game, send your answer to the following question to [email protected] by midnight on Sunday, November 7th: